Volumes jump at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 45.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.98 lakh shares

Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 September 2022.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 45.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.98 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.52% to Rs.2,567.25. Volumes stood at 15.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 54.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.62% to Rs.311.45. Volumes stood at 3.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 14.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.11% to Rs.526.70. Volumes stood at 90815 shares in the last session.

Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 4.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58787 shares. The stock increased 1.50% to Rs.1,570.85. Volumes stood at 41611 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 41.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.88% to Rs.296.00. Volumes stood at 4.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)