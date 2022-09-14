Starlit Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd, Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd, Nila Infrastructures Ltd and Shubham Polyspin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 September 2022.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd tumbled 7.17% to Rs 7.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 34599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3540 shares in the past one month.

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd crashed 5.55% to Rs 28.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5433 shares in the past one month.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd lost 5.32% to Rs 5.87. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd plummeted 5.14% to Rs 7.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 131.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43072 shares in the past one month.

