G R Infra ends higher after subsidiary receives transmission licence from CERC

G R Infraprojects advanced 2.53% to Rs 1385 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary Rajgarh Transmission received transmission licence from Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).
The transmission licence is for the company's project, which involves establishment of transmission system for evacuation of power from RE projects in Rajgarh (2500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh, subject to the fulfilment of the certain conditions throughout the period of licence.
"The transmission licence shall, unless revoked earlier, remain in force for a period of 25 years from the date of issue, the company said in a statement.
G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company has also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 82.97% to Rs 404.86 crore on a 18.89% increase in sales to Rs 2,692.15 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
