Rattanindia Enterprises gains after launch of drone tracking

Rattanindia Enterprises jumped 4.46% to Rs 53.90 after the company launched 'Defender' by its unit Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS).

Defender is an indigenously developed tracking and capturing system for rogue drones loaded with 13 artificial intelligence features to neutralize the rogue drones. With rising instances of drone-based aerial threats to restricted installations under defence and private airspace, this solution will provide a capability to the Indian defence establishment to get rid of drones flying over unauthorized airspace.

Defender employs a soft kill approach wherein a net capture mechanism is utilized. Thus, being able to instantaneously neutralize emergent threat before it can render any harm. It can move at top speeds of 26 meter per second with range up to 20 kilometers in a single flight, the fast response time of Defender will considerably limit the potential of the drone to inflict damage. This will be manufactured completely in India using technologies which contribute to the 'Make in India' program.

Defence forces and private industry largely rely on imported drones, acquired at a significantly higher cost to defend assets. 'Done Defender' envisions a local solution, at a highly competitive operating cost. TAS will undertake manufacturing and sale of initial batches of the product in the coming weeks and is in dialogue with select institutions for presales demonstrations.

Anjali Rattan, business chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises said, Drone Defender is an important addition to our new product line-up at TAS and to our strategy of supporting the drone solutions economy through advanced, home-grown offerings. I am proud of our TAS team, which has developed 'Drone Defender' to support our armed forces. Drone-based threats continue to challenge important assets globally and through this offering we are levelling the playing field while also protecting lives.

Nagendran Kandasamy, founder & CEO of TAS said, Drone Defender represents a key milestone in India's journey of self-reliance in defence preparedness. With in-house development of the core hardware and software technologies and domestic design & manufacturing, the product also represents a new flagship offering from the NeoSky and TAS teams. Incorporating deep-tech, combining sophisticated hardware and AI based decisionmaking for targeting rogue drones, 'Drone Defender' can effectively neutralize threats without any human intervention.

RattanIndia Enterprises is the flagship company of Rattanindia Group for its new age growth businesses. The company has forayed into electric mobility space through Revolt Motors to democratize clean commute using next-gen mobility solutions. The company is completely focused on providing world class electric mobility products which are affordable and accessible to every Indian.

On a consolidated basis, RattanIndia Enterprises reported a net loss of Rs 216.04 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared to a net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in Q1 FY22. Net sales jumped to Rs 689.47 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 1 crore recorded in Q1 FY22.

