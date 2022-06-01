HFCL gains on bagging Rs 237-cr order from private telco

HFCL rose 2.62% to Rs 64.65 after the company bagged purchase orders aggregating to Rs 237.25 crore from one of the private telecom operators of the country.
The order is for the supply of various types of optical fibre cables as per customer specifications. The contract has to be executed by October 2022.
HFCL is a technology enterprise engaged in manufacturing of high-end transmission and access equipment, optical fiber, optical fiber cables (OFC). It is specialized in setting up modern communication network for telecom service providers, railways and defence.
The company posted 22.9% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.32 crore for quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 84.68 crore in quarter ended March 2021. Net sales in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1,182.98 crore, down 15% from Rs 1,391.40 crore reported in the same period last year.
