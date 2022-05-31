NLC India falls after Q4 PAT declines 54% YoY

NLC fell 2.54 % to Rs 76.60 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 54.5% to Rs 328.02 crore despite of an 8.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,085.89 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax slumped 63.5% to Rs 406.61 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 1,114.43 crore in Q4 FY21. Total expenses rose marginally by 0.9% year on year to Rs 2,017.50 in the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

Revenues from Power Generation segment declined 4.40% to Rs 2,659.55 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 2,782.06 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenues from Lignite Mining segment jumped 43.13% to Rs 1,801.97 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1,258.93 crore in Q4 FY21.

During the financial year, NLC India's consolidated net profit declined 14.8% to Rs 1,092.57 crore despite of a 21.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 11,947.94 crore in FY 2022 over FY 2021.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 79.20% stake in the company.

