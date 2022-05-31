BDL inks Rs 2,971-cr contract with Defense Ministry

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) today said that it has signed a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Ministry of Defence.

The contract is for the supply of ASTRA MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missile and associate equipment to the Indian Air Force & the Indian Navy.

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) is the only company in India involved in manufacturing various types of missiles and underwater weapons for supply to the Indian Armed Forces and friendly foreign countries. The company also handles launchers, test equipment, refurbishment/life extension of missiles, and countermeasures systems for domestic as well as international markets. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held a 74.93% stake in the company.

The company's net profit rose 1.5% to Rs 264.36 crore on a 22.6% surge in net sales to Rs 1,355.80 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The scrip jumped 5.10% to end at Rs 783.75 on the BSE today.

