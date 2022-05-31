Aarti Inds Q4 PAT up 39% YoY to Rs 194 crore

Aarti Industries reported 39% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 194 crore on a 49.8% increase in gross income from operations to Rs 2,018 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The Speciality Chemicals revenue increased by 49% YoY to Rs 1,629 crore while the revenue from Pharma jumped 52% YoY to Rs 388 crore in Q4 FY22.

EBITDA jumped 30% YoY to Rs 339 crore during the period under review. EBITDA margin in Q4 FY22 was 16.8% as against 19.3% in Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 231 crore, up by 34% from Rs 173 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,307 crore in FY22 from Rs 535 crore in FY21. Gross incomes from operations rose by 57.7% to Rs 7,919 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Rajendra Gogri, chairman & MD, Aarti Industries, said: We scaled new peaks during FY22 inspite of unprecedented pressures linked to inflation in input prices, in addition to elevated utility costs, disruptions in global supply chains and other challenges arising especially due to resurgent 2nd COVID wave. Moreover, it tested our ability to pass on these cost pressures. Given our long-standing relationship with our customers and time-tested business model, we have pass-through mechanisms in place which protected our margins.

We have made healthy progress on some of our growth initiatives and have aggressive CAPEX plans lined up to realise our ambitions. Our investment across diversifying the product-mix, capacity enhancements in both speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals, adding newer chemistries and range of products as well as strengthening our EHS standards will start contributing from the current fiscal year. This is based on healthy demand scenario prevalent in the domestic and export markets where India is seen as a reliable supplier.

The counter witnessed significant selling pressure in trade today.

The scrip tumbled 6.16% to currently trade at Rs 761.90 on the BSE. Till now, over 1.09 lakh shares of the company had changed hands in the counter as against an average trading volume of 0.49 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

As per media reports, a domestic brokerage has reportedly said that sequentially, the company's consolidated operating profit has fallen by 4% likely because the company ceased to account for compensatory receipts from Bayer AG since December.

Investors were reportedly disappointed by the management's guidance that consolidated operating profit will grow at high single digit in 2022-23, reportedly suggesting a year of consolidation ahead for the company.

The slowdown in operating profit growth would be because of lack of receipts from Bayer and new projects at lower margins, the reports added.

Aarti Industries is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

