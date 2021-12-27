HFCL jumps on getting 'Trusted Source' tag from NSCS

HFCL rose 3.12% to Rs 79.40 after the company said it has received approval as 'Trusted Source' from National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).National Security Council Secretariat (Trusted Telecom Cell) is a part of National Security Council which advises the Prime Minister's Office on matters of national security and strategic interest.
With this approval, HFCL has become the 'Trusted Source' for all Indian Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for sourcing their telecom active network products and infrastructure. It has become one of the few companies to have received the 'Trusted Sources' approval in the country.
The development has come following the government's efforts to ensure security of telecom networks, especially with fifth generation (5G) service on the anvil. To address the perineal problem of increase in cyberattacks, intelligence gathering, which comes, laced with the growth in data consumption, the Government of India announced the directives which mandated the Indian TSPs to connect their networks only on those new devices designated as 'Trusted Products' from 'Trusted Sources'. Trusted Products are products whose critical components and the products themselves are sourced from Trusted Sources.
HFCL's promoter & managing director, Mahendra Nahata said, "We are delighted to receive the approval as a 'trusted source' from NSCS and are fully committed to continue serving our TSP partners with our wide range of products and services. The development will lead to cement HFCL's position further in the Telecom sector thereby amplifying the growth opportunities for HFCL. Our inclusion in the select list as one of the trusted source is a distinguished achievement and reinforces our commitment to delivering Make in India world-class products/solutions and contribute to further accelerating our Hon'ble PM's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat with greater zeal."
On a consolidated basis, net profit of HFCL rose 61.2% to Rs 85.94 crore on 6.4% jump in net sales to Rs 1,122.05 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
HFCL is a leading technology enterprise engaged in manufacturing of high-end Transmission and access equipment, optical fiber, optical fiber cables (OFC) and is specialized in setting up modern communication network for telecom service providers, railways and defence.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU