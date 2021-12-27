Volumes spurt at RBL Bank Ltd counter

RBL Bank Ltd notched up volume of 37.54 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares

Bandhan Bank Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 December 2021.

RBL Bank Ltd notched up volume of 37.54 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares. The stock slipped 19.91% to Rs.138.15. Volumes stood at 4.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Bandhan Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 7.72 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.49 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.10% to Rs.242.15. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 48772 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19759 shares. The stock increased 5.00% to Rs.1,319.00. Volumes stood at 14933 shares in the last session.

Vakrangee Ltd witnessed volume of 36.35 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.62% to Rs.45.20. Volumes stood at 68.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Forge Ltd registered volume of 69356 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 1.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36300 shares. The stock slipped 0.43% to Rs.688.00. Volumes stood at 57820 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)