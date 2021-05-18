HFCL Ltd Slides 3.64%

HFCL Ltd has added 61.3% over last one month compared to 0.2% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.59% rise in the SENSEX

HFCL Ltd fell 3.64% today to trade at Rs 41.05. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.99% to quote at 1350.58. The index is down 0.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 1.22% and Reliance Communications Ltd lost 1.14% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 12.16 % over last one year compared to the 66.83% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HFCL Ltd has added 61.3% over last one month compared to 0.2% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.59% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19.3 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25.82 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 44.2 on 18 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 8.7 on 27 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)