Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 3.69%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 2.4%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 10.1% over last one month compared to 21.68% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.69% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 3.69% today to trade at Rs 407.55. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 2.4% to quote at 19599.09. The index is up 21.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 2.95% and Tata Steel Ltd added 2.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 222.82 % over last one year compared to the 66.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 10.1% over last one month compared to 21.68% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.69% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 428.3 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 114.35 on 18 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)