Ircon International successfully bids for NHAI road project in Uttarakhand

Ircon International (IRCON) has emerged as the lowest bidder for Upgradation and Four Laning of Haridwar Bypass Package-1 from Km. O+OOO (Km. 188+100 of NH-58) to Km. 15+100 (Km. 5+100 of NH 74) in the State of Uttarakhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The project was floated by National Highways Authority of India on competitive bidding and value of the project is approx. Rs.861 Crore (Bid Project Cost). The completion period of the project is 2.0 years.

This work will be undertaken & executed by a Special Purpose Vehicle ("Concessionaire" as a limited liability company) which shall be incorporated by IRCON as its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company.

