HFCL recognized as 'trusted source' by National Security Council Secretariat

HFCL has been recognized as the 'Trusted Source' by National Security Council Secretariat (Trusted Telecom Cell), a part of National Security Council who advises the Prime Minister's Office on matters of national security and strategic interest.

With this approval, HFCL has become the 'Trusted Source' for all Indian Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for sourcing their telecom active network products and infrastructure and has become one of the few companies to have received the 'trusted sources' approval in the Country.

