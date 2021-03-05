PNB Housing Finance and Yes Bank enter strategic co-lending agreement for home loans

-
ALSO READ
Board of PNB Housing Finance approves modification to resolution on raising Tier 1 capital
PNB Housing gains after India Ratings reaffirms ratings
PNB Housing Finance to consider fund raising via equity route
PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 14.59% in the September 2020 quarter
PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 1.95% in the December 2020 quarter
-
PNB Housing Finance and YES BANK announced today that they have entered into a strategic co]lending agreement to offer convenient and customized retail loans to homebuyers at competitive interest rates. PNB Housing and YES BANK will synergise capabilities to provide an efficient and seamless experience to existing and new retail home loan customers.
PNB Housing and YES BANK will jointly do due diligence and co]originate the loan at an agreed ratio.
PNB Housing will service the customers through the entire loan lifecycle, including sourcing, documentation and collection with an appropriate information sharing arrangement with YES BANK.
In 2020, RBI allowed the co]origination of HFCs with banks to enable non]banking finance companies and other banking institutions to provide mutually]beneficial risk assessment services. The revised co]lending model, introduced in November 2020, gives lenders greater flexibility vis]a]vis offering higher credit for the unserved and underserved segments of the population.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU