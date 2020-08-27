Mahindra & Mahindra announces incorporation of step down subsidiary

With effect from 27 August 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra announced the incorporation of Martial Solren with effect from 27 August 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Susten, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Holdings, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

