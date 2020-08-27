Mahindra & Mahindra announces incorporation of step down subsidiary

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots 61.77 cr shares under rights issue
Mahindra Finance Q4 profit dips 66 pc to Rs 239 cr
Coronavirus outbreak: Mahindra proposes lockdown for few weeks
Mahindra & Mahindra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 97.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter
M&M Finance slumps as Q4 PAT slides 66% YoY to Rs 235 cr
-
With effect from 27 August 2020Mahindra & Mahindra announced the incorporation of Martial Solren with effect from 27 August 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Susten, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Holdings, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU