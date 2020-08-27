JUST IN
Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra announces incorporation of step down subsidiary

Capital Market 

With effect from 27 August 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra announced the incorporation of Martial Solren with effect from 27 August 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Susten, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Holdings, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 13:48 IST

