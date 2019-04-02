JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tata Consultancy Services ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction in Europe
Business Standard

HGS Recognized in the Training Magazine's 2019 "Top 125" List

Capital Market 

Hinduja Global Solutions was recognized by Training magazine in its 2019 distinguished list of the Training Top 125.

Now in its 19th year, the magazine's Training Top 125 is the only awards program that ranks companies unsurpassed in harnessing human capital.

HGS is one of only three business process outsourcing (BPO) providers named to the Training Top 125 list in 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 13:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU