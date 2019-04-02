HGS Recognized in the Training Magazine's 2019 "Top 125" List

-
ALSO READ
Hinduja global Solutions Q3 net profit dips over 28 pc to Rs 37 cr
Hinduja Global Solutions standalone net profit rises 21.01% in the September 2018 quarter
HGS Wins NASSCOM Customer Service Excellence Award 2018 in Transformation category
Hinduja Ventures to subscribe to rights issue of Hinduja Leyland Finance
Hinduja Global Solutions inaugurates new facility at Jacksonville, Florida
-
Hinduja Global Solutions was recognized by Training magazine in its 2019 distinguished list of the Training Top 125.
Now in its 19th year, the magazine's Training Top 125 is the only awards program that ranks companies unsurpassed in harnessing human capital.
HGS is one of only three business process outsourcing (BPO) providers named to the Training Top 125 list in 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU