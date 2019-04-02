Navneet Education gets revision in credit ratings

-
From CRISILNavneet Education announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed its CRISIL A1+ (pronounced as CRISIL A one plus) rating on Rs.300 crore Commercial Paper, enhanced from Rs.200 crore of the Company. Further, CRISIL has reaffirmed rating of CRISIL A1+ to Bank Facilities of Rs 2 crore.
