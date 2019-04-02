Tera Software bags work contract worth Rs 422.85 cr

From Odisha Power Transmission Corporation

has bagged a work contract worth Rs. 422.85 crores from (OPTCL) for which the company was the L1 bidder.

The company has signed an agreement with OPTCL for the aforesaid work contract for survey, planning, design. engineering, manufacturing, insurance, supply (including spares supply items) and installation, delivery at site, end to end integration, testing & commissioning of OFC (Aerial) GPON Network and Technical Specification evaluation work in the state of Odisha.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)