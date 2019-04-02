NTPC intimates of capacity addition of 1st unit of 800 MW of Gadarwara STTP

NTPC announced that pursuant to change in procedure for capacity addition notified by CEA, 1st unit of 800 MW of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project (2x800 MW) has been added to total installed capacity of NTPC.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and has become 47325 MW and 55126 MW respectively.

