Ramco Systems successfully implements Ramco Aviation Suite at Saudi Rotorcraft Support Company

Ramco Systems announced the successful implementation of Ramco Aviation Suite V5.8 at Saudi Rotorcraft Support Company (SRSC), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to accelerate organization-wide digital transformation.
The go-live witnessed the successful implementation of Ramco's complete Aviation Suite with modules for MRO Sales, Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Finance, bundled with complete HCM including Payroll.
SRSC, a joint venture by Alsalam Aerospace Industries, Boeing and Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI), offers Saudi Arabia's fleet of over 360 military and commercial helicopters MRO services, helping reduce turnaround times and costs, thereby increasing aircraft availability in the Kingdom.
