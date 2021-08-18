Hikal restarts operations at Mahad plant

-
ALSO READ
Laxmi Organic Industries shuts down Mahad unit due to unprecedented rains
Vinati Organics temporarily halts operations at Mahad unit
Zuari Agro Chemicals resumes operations at SSP Plant in Mahad
Kopran Research Laboratories update on expansion and upgradation of plants
Zuari Agro jumps after SSP plant resumes operations
-
Hikal said that it has resumed operations at its manufacturing unit at Mahad in Maharashtra in staggered manner following the completion of the safety protocols at the site.
We expect to ramp up our production over the next several days, the company said in an exchange filing made during market hours today.
On 24 July 2021, the company had announced suspension of activities at the said plant due to heavy rains and floods in the Raigad District.
Hikal is engaged in the manufacturing of various chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and contract research activities.
The company's consolidated net profit increased by 3.369 times to Rs 50.54 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 15 crore in Q1 FY21. Total revenue from operations increased by 29.5% YoY to Rs 456.78 crore in the first quarter.
The scrip fell 2.89% to currently trade at Rs 676.75 on the BSE. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 310.77% while the benchmark Sensex has added 16.53% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU