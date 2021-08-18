Volumes jump at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

AAVAS Financiers Ltd witnessed volume of 21.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 31.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68274 shares

United Spirits Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 August 2021.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd witnessed volume of 21.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 31.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68274 shares. The stock dropped 6.32% to Rs.2,488.45. Volumes stood at 78066 shares in the last session.

United Spirits Ltd saw volume of 132.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.50% to Rs.722.90. Volumes stood at 8.43 lakh shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd recorded volume of 25.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.41% to Rs.1,511.35. Volumes stood at 3.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 181.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.02% to Rs.190.60. Volumes stood at 170.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd witnessed volume of 11.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.69% to Rs.1,101.00. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

