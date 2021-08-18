Starlit Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd and TCI Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 August 2021.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 11.98 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7109 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd tumbled 9.91% to Rs 29.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd lost 9.28% to Rs 215. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4605 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4213 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd plummeted 8.20% to Rs 70.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13242 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24516 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd pared 8.18% to Rs 5.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2107 shares in the past one month.

