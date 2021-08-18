Subex jumps on winning 5-year contract from Dhiraagu

Subex jumped 4.51% to Rs 54.50 after the company said it won a seven-digit, five-year contract from Dhiraagu for integrated revenue assurance and fraud management (iRAFM) solution.

Through the deployment, Dhiraagu will upgrade its systems and consolidate its standalone assurance functions to better equip themselves for the 5G era.

Dhiraagu is the leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Maldives, with half a million subscribers. The company offers a comprehensive range of mobile, internet, data, fixed line services, business enterprise solutions and is also the first IPTV service provider in the Maldives.

Dhiraagu was the first to launch 5G in the Maldives and is at the forefront of digital innovations. The strategic move to replace the operator's existing systems with new, advanced software aligns with the company's vision to continually improve their processes, innovate, and enhance customer experience.

Dhiraagu was looking for a consolidated revenue assurance and fraud management system which could eliminate process duplication while improving functionalities to cover multiple business lines. The operator also wanted the new solution to ensure scalability to meet expansion requirements that might occur in the future.

For the revenue assurance process, the operator was looking to support the complete end-to-end value chain analysis to ensure reduced revenue leakages across multiple functions such as usage, subscription, content, partner dealer, asset assurance, and more.

Additionally, the solution had to bring in advanced capabilities to interface with network elements to identify new fraud types while ensuring TCOs are low as part of the fraud management function.

After a stringent evaluation process that involved multiple vendors, Subex emerged on top, demonstrating maximum value, and was selected to help Dhiraagu in its growth journey.

Shankar Roddam, chief operating officer, and whole-time director, Subex, said: "We are proud to be selected as a strategic partner for Dhiraagu. They were the first operator to provide 5G in South Asia commercially and have been at the forefront of many digital transformation projects in the region.

To be successful in their journey, Dhiraagu is currently undertaking a major internal IT transformation, as part of which is looking to upgrade to advanced analytical tools. This makes it very important for them to ensure their processes are built on a foundational layer of Digital Trust, by deploying a credible solution that can scale to their business needs and future proof their investments.

Subex proved to be an obvious choice for Dhiraagu, based on their customer base in the region, and we are excited to support them as their digital trust partner in their journey to improve people's lives through digital technology."

Subex is a leading telecom analytics solution provider and leveraging its solution in areas such as revenue assurance, fraud management, partner ecosystem management.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 11.08% to Rs 13.48 crore on a 9.13% fall in net sales to Rs 80.60 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)