HIL CFO resigns

HIL on Wednesday announced that the company's chief financial officer and key managerial personnel has tendered resignation.

In an exchange filing, HIL said, KR Veerappan, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of HIL has tendered his resignation as of 8 March 2022.

The company further said that 10 May 2022 will be KR Veerappan's last working day.

HIL, a flagship company of the CK Birla Group, offers comprehensive building materials and solutions. HIL has 5 major brands- Charminar, Birla Aerocon, Charminar Fortune, Birla HIL, and recently acquired German flooring brand, Parador.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 35% fall in net profit to Rs 34.15 crore on a 2.3% rise in net sales to Rs 821.44 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of HIL were trading 0.13% higher at Rs 3,881.95 on BSE.

