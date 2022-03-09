HIL CFO resigns

HIL on Wednesday announced that the company's chief financial officer and key managerial personnel has tendered resignation.In an exchange filing, HIL said, KR Veerappan, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of HIL has tendered his resignation as of 8 March 2022.
The company further said that 10 May 2022 will be KR Veerappan's last working day.
HIL, a flagship company of the CK Birla Group, offers comprehensive building materials and solutions. HIL has 5 major brands- Charminar, Birla Aerocon, Charminar Fortune, Birla HIL, and recently acquired German flooring brand, Parador.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 35% fall in net profit to Rs 34.15 crore on a 2.3% rise in net sales to Rs 821.44 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of HIL were trading 0.13% higher at Rs 3,881.95 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU