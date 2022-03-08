Infy, Dow Jones expand collaboration for product enhancements

Infosys on Tuesday announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Dow Jones to focus on product enhancements and develop product portfolio.

As part of the program, Infosys will work with Dow Jones to build and deliver an enhanced set of capabilities that will use analytics and machine learning to save decision-makers time and separate the signal from the noise.

As our world becomes more digital, we have been working with our clients, across industries, to find digital pathways to make more human connections with their customers, said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer of Infosys. He further said, We are delighted to collaborate with Dow Jones to build out innovative digital strategies and enhanced experiences for their users.

Shares of Infosys were trading 2.09% higher at Rs 1,775.85 on BSE.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The IT firm's consolidated net profit rose 7.1% to Rs 5,809 crore on a 7.7% increase in revenues to Rs 31,867 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.

