NMDC hikes iron ore prices

NMDC today increased prices of both, lump ore and iron fines, by Rs 400 per tonne, with immediate effect.
The company has fixed prices for lump iron ore (65.5%, 6-40mm) at Rs 6,000 per ton and iron fines (64% - 10mm) at Rs 4,960 per ton with effect from 8 March 2022.
On February 25, NMDC had fixed prices for lump iron ore (65.5%, 6-40mm) at Rs 5,600 per ton and iron fines (64% - 10mm) at Rs 4,560 per ton.
NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka.
NMDC reported a 2.8% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 2,050 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 2,108.9 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net sales grew by nearly 35% to Rs 5,873.77 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 4,355 crore posted in Q3 FY21.
The scrip rose 0.23% to currently trading at Rs 153.30 on the BSE.
