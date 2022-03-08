Adani Ports, Indian Oil tie up to expand crude volume at Mundra

-
ALSO READ
APSEZ 9M 2021 cargo volumes spurt 35% Y-o-Y to 234.31 MT
APSEZ November 2021 cargo volumes grow 4% Y-o-Y to 24.74 MMT
Indices pare gains; media stocks in demand
Adani Ports cargo volumes jump 35% for the period April-December 2021
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone January total cargo volumes at 24.74 MMT
-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) gained 1.12% to Rs 684.75 after the company signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation towards augmentation of its crude oil volumes at Mundra.As part of the agreement, Indian Oil Corporation will expand its existing crude oil tank farm at Adani Ports' Mundra, enabling APSEZ to handle and blend additional 10 mmtpa crude oil.
Indian Oil is currently operating a crude oil tank farm in an exclusive area in Adani's Mundra Special Economic Zone, consisting of 12 tanks with a total capacity of 720,000 KL. The addition of 9 new tanks will augment the storage capacity to 1,260,000 KL, thus making Mundra Port by far the largest port based crude oil storage facility for IOCL.
Karan Adani, CEO and whole time director of APSEZ said, Mundra Port is a major economic gateway that serves the northern hinterland of India by providing multimodal connectivity. It gives us immense pride to strengthen our partnership further and support IOCL, which plays a vital role in ensuring the energy security of the nation. As IOCL's trusted long-term partner, APSEZ is well equipped to handle the additional 10 MMTPA crude oil at our existing single buoy mooring (SBM) at Mundra.
IOCL, which accounts for nearly half of India's petroleum products' market share, has a refining capacity of 80.55 MMTPA and over 15,000 KM of pipeline network. Part of IOCL's current crude oil requirement of 15 MMTPA for its Panipat Refinery is handled at the SBM at Mundra Port.
Shares of Indian Oil Corp were trading 3.25% higher at Rs 116 on BSE.
APSEZ, a part of the globally diversified Adani Group has evolved from a port company to an integrated transport utility. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 6 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast and 6 ports and terminals on the East coast of India.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported 6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,479 crore on a 1% rise in revenue to Rs 3,797 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU