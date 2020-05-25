Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 16.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.09% to Rs 82.30 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals declined 16.27% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 82.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.80% to Rs 28.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.05% to Rs 306.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

