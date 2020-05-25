Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 16.27% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 88.71% in the December 2019 quarter
Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
When Quentin Tarantino pitched Pierce Brosnan a James Bond film
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit rises 32.84% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.09% to Rs 82.30 croreNet profit of Neogen Chemicals declined 16.27% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 82.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.80% to Rs 28.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.05% to Rs 306.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales82.3079.83 3 306.12239.06 28 OPM %19.2020.37 -18.9618.16 - PBDT12.9412.93 0 46.3432.09 44 PBT11.2312.21 -8 41.1029.25 41 NP7.318.73 -16 28.6620.95 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU