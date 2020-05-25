Lakshmi Machine Works standalone net profit declines 80.92% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.56% to Rs 391.17 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Machine Works declined 80.92% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.56% to Rs 391.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 580.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.23% to Rs 45.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.43% to Rs 1570.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2635.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

