Lakshmi Machine Works standalone net profit declines 80.92% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Machine Works standalone net profit declines 89.60% in the December 2019 quarter
Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit declines 94.53% in the December 2019 quarter
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit rises 130.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Volumes jump at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter
Volumes spurt at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 32.56% to Rs 391.17 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Machine Works declined 80.92% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.56% to Rs 391.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 580.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.23% to Rs 45.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.43% to Rs 1570.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2635.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales391.17580.01 -33 1570.102635.90 -40 OPM %-0.675.61 -1.5010.18 - PBDT23.2863.08 -63 116.77373.50 -69 PBT10.7852.83 -80 66.51323.67 -79 NP7.0236.79 -81 45.00189.28 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU