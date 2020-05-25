Alembic consolidated net profit rises 107.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.66% to Rs 11.48 crore

Net profit of Alembic rose 107.83% to Rs 115.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.66% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.83% to Rs 329.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 230.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.11% to Rs 73.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 127.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

