Alembic consolidated net profit rises 107.83% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Alembic consolidated net profit rises 28.34% in the December 2019 quarter
Alembic Pharma climbs over 3% in two days
Alembic Pharmaceuticals's API facility at Karkhadi concludes USFDA pre-approval inspection
USFDA inspects Alembic Pharmaceuticals' Panelav facility
Alembic Pharma gains after JV firm clears USFDA inspection
-
Sales decline 54.66% to Rs 11.48 croreNet profit of Alembic rose 107.83% to Rs 115.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.66% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.83% to Rs 329.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 230.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.11% to Rs 73.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 127.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.4825.32 -55 73.93127.71 -42 OPM %-5.7513.19 -4.4516.45 - PBDT56.525.62 906 96.4050.24 92 PBT55.624.91 1033 93.1747.61 96 NP115.4355.54 108 329.12230.43 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU