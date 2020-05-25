Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit declines 8.39% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 42.26% to Rs 16600.08 croreNet profit of Housing Development Finance Corporation declined 8.39% to Rs 4115.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4491.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.26% to Rs 16600.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28747.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.05% to Rs 21434.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16231.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 101725.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 95915.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16600.0828747.30 -42 101725.7195915.31 6 OPM %67.3940.46 -51.8545.93 - PBDT5035.206127.32 -18 26449.3622194.96 19 PBT4950.936105.69 -19 26193.2522098.96 19 NP4115.204491.98 -8 21434.5716231.76 32
