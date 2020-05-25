Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit declines 8.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.26% to Rs 16600.08 crore

Net profit of Housing Development Finance Corporation declined 8.39% to Rs 4115.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4491.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.26% to Rs 16600.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28747.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.05% to Rs 21434.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16231.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 101725.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 95915.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

16600.0828747.30101725.7195915.3167.3940.4651.8545.935035.206127.3226449.3622194.964950.936105.6926193.2522098.964115.204491.9821434.5716231.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)