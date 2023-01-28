Hil consolidated net profit declines 63.31% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.61% to Rs 767.17 croreNet profit of Hil declined 63.31% to Rs 12.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.61% to Rs 767.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 821.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales767.17821.44 -7 OPM %6.478.86 -PBDT44.4183.25 -47 PBT17.3254.72 -68 NP12.5334.15 -63
