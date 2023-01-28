Zenith Fibres standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 21.56% to Rs 12.29 crore

Net profit of Zenith Fibres rose 3.92% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 12.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.2910.11 22 OPM %3.345.14 -PBDT0.940.98 -4 PBT0.720.74 -3 NP0.530.51 4

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:35 IST

