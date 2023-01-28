Zenith Fibres standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.56% to Rs 12.29 crore

Net profit of Zenith Fibres rose 3.92% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 12.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.2910.113.345.140.940.980.720.740.530.51

