Jumbo Bag standalone net profit declines 72.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.75% to Rs 25.38 croreNet profit of Jumbo Bag declined 72.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.75% to Rs 25.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.3834.18 -26 OPM %5.366.88 -PBDT0.971.71 -43 PBT0.451.15 -61 NP0.331.20 -73
