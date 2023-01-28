Jumbo Bag standalone net profit declines 72.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.75% to Rs 25.38 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Bag declined 72.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.75% to Rs 25.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.25.3834.185.366.880.971.710.451.150.331.20

