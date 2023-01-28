TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 81.60% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 105.41 croreNet profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 81.60% to Rs 21.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 105.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales105.4182.01 29 OPM %31.4135.04 -PBDT29.4524.31 21 PBT25.8220.46 26 NP21.6111.90 82
