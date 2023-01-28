TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 81.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 105.41 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 81.60% to Rs 21.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 105.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.105.4182.0131.4135.0429.4524.3125.8220.4621.6111.90

