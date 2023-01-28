Responsive Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.40% to Rs 263.93 croreNet profit of Responsive Industries reported to Rs 16.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.40% to Rs 263.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 311.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales263.93311.99 -15 OPM %13.6910.35 -PBDT32.6431.59 3 PBT18.003.37 434 NP16.86-0.22 LP
