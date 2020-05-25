Hil standalone net profit declines 42.64% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hil consolidated net profit declines 4.75% in the December 2019 quarter
Hil standalone net profit declines 30.24% in the December 2019 quarter
Board of Hil approves sale of HYSIL Business to Calderys India Refractories
HIL Ltd to supply 25 tonnes of pesticides to Iran
HIL looking for JV investments from China, S Korea, Japan amid COVID-19 crisis
-
Sales decline 13.10% to Rs 297.72 croreNet profit of Hil declined 42.64% to Rs 8.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.10% to Rs 297.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 342.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.44% to Rs 76.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 1320.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1442.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales297.72342.62 -13 1320.801442.71 -8 OPM %6.1510.32 -9.8212.44 - PBDT23.4636.60 -36 142.07198.22 -28 PBT10.8725.79 -58 92.91156.46 -41 NP8.9615.62 -43 76.71101.52 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU