JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of HDFC approves issue of 3.55 cr equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Hil standalone net profit declines 42.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.10% to Rs 297.72 crore

Net profit of Hil declined 42.64% to Rs 8.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.10% to Rs 297.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 342.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.44% to Rs 76.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 1320.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1442.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales297.72342.62 -13 1320.801442.71 -8 OPM %6.1510.32 -9.8212.44 - PBDT23.4636.60 -36 142.07198.22 -28 PBT10.8725.79 -58 92.91156.46 -41 NP8.9615.62 -43 76.71101.52 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU