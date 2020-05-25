Hil standalone net profit declines 42.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.10% to Rs 297.72 crore

Net profit of Hil declined 42.64% to Rs 8.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.10% to Rs 297.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 342.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.44% to Rs 76.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 1320.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1442.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

