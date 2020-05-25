Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 66.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.49% to Rs 357.28 crore

Net profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 66.02% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.49% to Rs 357.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 621.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.59% to Rs 8.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.14% to Rs 980.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1424.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

357.28621.27980.961424.611.440.300.680.017.433.0013.754.476.872.7112.142.516.894.158.47100.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)