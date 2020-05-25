JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zenotech Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Thyrocare Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.60 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 66.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 42.49% to Rs 357.28 crore

Net profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 66.02% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.49% to Rs 357.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 621.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.59% to Rs 8.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.14% to Rs 980.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1424.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales357.28621.27 -42 980.961424.61 -31 OPM %1.440.30 -0.680.01 - PBDT7.433.00 148 13.754.47 208 PBT6.872.71 154 12.142.51 384 NP6.894.15 66 8.47100.72 -92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU