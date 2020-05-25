Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 66.02% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.49% to Rs 357.28 croreNet profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 66.02% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.49% to Rs 357.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 621.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 91.59% to Rs 8.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.14% to Rs 980.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1424.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales357.28621.27 -42 980.961424.61 -31 OPM %1.440.30 -0.680.01 - PBDT7.433.00 148 13.754.47 208 PBT6.872.71 154 12.142.51 384 NP6.894.15 66 8.47100.72 -92
