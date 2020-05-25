JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 66.02% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Thyrocare Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.60 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.93% to Rs 101.44 crore

Net loss of Thyrocare Technologies reported to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.93% to Rs 101.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.84% to Rs 88.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 433.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 402.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales101.44105.59 -4 433.20402.91 8 OPM %30.5132.65 -39.8238.28 - PBDT32.6336.31 -10 178.91164.23 9 PBT24.1429.32 -18 147.00138.06 6 NP-1.6016.33 PL 88.4185.14 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU