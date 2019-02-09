Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 25.00 croreNet profit of Hilton Metal Forging declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 21.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.0021.21 18 OPM %5.766.88 -PBDT0.750.75 0 PBT0.190.14 36 NP0.130.14 -7
