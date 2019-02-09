REC standalone net profit rises 16.21% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HCL Infosystems reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.36 crore in the September 2018 quarter
HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.00 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit rises 646.15% in the December 2018 quarter
Alchemist Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2018 quarter
N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 41.77% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 6623.95 croreNet profit of REC rose 16.21% to Rs 1274.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1096.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 6623.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5543.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6623.955543.55 19 OPM %89.3186.46 -PBDT1831.871507.43 22 PBT1829.911506.02 22 NP1274.561096.77 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU