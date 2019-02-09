JUST IN
REC standalone net profit rises 16.21% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 6623.95 crore

Net profit of REC rose 16.21% to Rs 1274.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1096.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 6623.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5543.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6623.955543.55 19 OPM %89.3186.46 -PBDT1831.871507.43 22 PBT1829.911506.02 22 NP1274.561096.77 16

