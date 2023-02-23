Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 45.22 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.56% to Rs 78.88 croreNet profit of Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reported to Rs 45.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.56% to Rs 78.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales78.8886.26 -9 OPM %56.6242.53 -PBDT45.22-9.30 LP PBT45.22-9.30 LP NP45.22-9.30 LP
