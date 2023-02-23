JUST IN
Benchmarks trade near flat line; Consumer durables shares slide
ONGC Petro Additions reports standalone net loss of Rs 678.13 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 4167.98 crore

Net Loss of ONGC Petro Additions reported to Rs 678.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 337.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 4167.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4037.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4167.984037.41 3 OPM %-24.0811.01 -PBDT-1003.52-93.02 -979 PBT-1003.52-435.47 -130 NP-678.13-337.03 -101

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 12:54 IST

