Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 167.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 167.94% to Rs 65.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.29% to Rs 1037.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 772.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1037.39772.4910.115.7192.3239.4479.4727.2965.1924.33

