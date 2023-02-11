Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 167.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.29% to Rs 1037.39 croreNet profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 167.94% to Rs 65.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.29% to Rs 1037.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 772.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1037.39772.49 34 OPM %10.115.71 -PBDT92.3239.44 134 PBT79.4727.29 191 NP65.1924.33 168
