Himatsingka Seide Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JSW Energy Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 October 2020.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd surged 8.49% to Rs 124 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 76793 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

JSW Energy Ltd soared 7.14% to Rs 64.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93052 shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd spiked 6.46% to Rs 435.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69091 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97973 shares in the past one month.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd jumped 6.09% to Rs 488.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63343 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53204 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd gained 6.03% to Rs 196.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54576 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75193 shares in the past one month.

