Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 20.83 points or 1.23% at 1713.2 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.82%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.56%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.44%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.87%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 1.67%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.12%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.15%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.03%).

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.05%), turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.79 or 0.01% at 40791.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.4 points or 0.05% at 11976.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.58 points or 0.58% at 14946.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.67 points or 0.58% at 4953.53.

On BSE,1034 shares were trading in green, 649 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

