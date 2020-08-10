Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 448.35% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 38.43% to Rs 222.86 croreNet profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 448.35% to Rs 86.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 38.43% to Rs 222.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 160.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales222.86160.99 38 OPM %29.2217.89 -PBDT66.6029.67 124 PBT54.2819.02 185 NP86.3115.74 448
