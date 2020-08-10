Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 448.35% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 38.43% to Rs 222.86 crore

Net profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 448.35% to Rs 86.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 38.43% to Rs 222.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 160.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.222.86160.9929.2217.8966.6029.6754.2819.0286.3115.74

