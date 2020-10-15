Tata Steel BSL jumps after turnaround Q2 show

Tata Steel BSL rose 3% to Rs 23.60 after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 341.71 crore in Q2 September 2020, compared with net loss of Rs 243.97 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Tata Steel BSL, erstwhile Bhushan Steel, posted revenue of Rs 5187.30 crore in Q2 September 2020, a 20.31% increase over Rs 4,311.67 crore in Q2 September 2019. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 October 2020.

The company's pre-tax profit (PBT) stood at Rs 342.02 crore in Q2 September 2020 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 243.97 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense stood at 0.31 crore in Q2 September 2020.

Tata Steel BSL, a subsidiary of Tata Steel is the largest manufacturer of auto-grade steel in India. Shares of Tata Steel were up 0.81% at Rs 378.60 on BSE.

